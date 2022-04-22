Sponsored Content – Jersey Mike’s Subs – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Franchisee Charlie Brown and Director of Community Engagement at the Regional Food Bank, Natalie Wood.

Charlie and Natalie discuss fundraising efforts by local Jersey Mike’s locations and the work the Regional Food Bank has accomplished with donations of over $500,000.

If you would like to donate or get involved call (405)848-8900 or visit online at Homepage – Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

This content is sponsored by Jersey Mike’s.