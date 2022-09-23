Sponsored Content – Boyscouts Last Frontier Council – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Recruiting Chairman Justin Power and a scout parent Angie Nolte-Jarvis.

In this segment Justin shares information about upcoming Scout Camps. Angie shares her personal experience and benefits she has seen with her son once he joined scouting.

If you would like to get you child involved or become involved go to scoutingrocks.tv

This content is sponsored by Boyscouts Last Frontier Council.