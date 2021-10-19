Today in Oklahoma: Louie’s Grill and Bar

Louie’s- Sponsored Content – Louie’s

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Brent Kennedy – the Louie’s guy at the original Louie’s location. Located on Campus Corner in Norman this location started it all. Louie’s now has 15 locations across the state with more locations to come. With an extensive menu Louie’s has something for everyone. Locations in Moore, Tulsa, Stillwater, Oklahoma City and of course Norman be sure to check out your local Louie’s today.

Louie’s Grill and Bar | Louie’s Grill & Bar and Catering (louiesgrillandbar.com)

This content is sponsored by Louie’s