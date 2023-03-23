Sponsored Content – Louie’s Grill & Bar – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits Brent Kennedy, Area Partner of Louie’s, at the Stillwater location to celebrate 20 years of business. Louie’s was first built in 2003 and now there are 15 stores across the state of Oklahoma.

Louie’s has menu options for the entire family. The brand is built upon the customers wants and suggestions. For anyone looking to try something new, rice bowls have been a more recent popular addition to the menu.

Besides great food and service, the Louie’s located on Lake Hefner offers live music on Friday nights during the summer months. Louie’s on campus corner is also a great place to watch the latest sporting events!

