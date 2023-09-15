Sponsored Content – Louie’s Grill & Bar – Sponsored Content

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Brent Kennedy of Louie’s Grill & Bar and Scott Munz of the Oklahoma State Fair as they talk about the great things happening at the state fair this week! With rides, food, concerts and Disney on Ice, there is something at the fair for every member of the family. As Jack says, “Great shows, great food and just great entertainment.”

In celebration of KFOR & Louie’s continuous partnership with the Oklahoma State Fair, Jack and Brent will be giving away Louie’s pizza, tickets to the fair and complementary ride tickets all week. You don’t want to miss this!