In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with H.K. Hatcher, President and CEO of NBC Oklahoma and Margaret Creighton, President and CEO of Positive Tomorrows.

Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only elementary school and social services agency that serves families dealing with homelessness. Their purpose is to give kids stability and a quality education while giving their parents the support they need to create a better life.

To find out more, donate, or volunteer please visit https://www.positivetomorrows.org/ or call 405-556-5082.