In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with H.K. Hatcher, President and CEO of NBC Oklahoma and Margaret Creighton, President and CEO of Positive Tomorrows.

Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only elementary school and social services agency that serves families dealing with homelessness. Their purpose is to give kids stability and a quality education while giving their parents the support they need to create a better life.

On April 13th, Positive Tomorrows will host their annual “Cork & Canvas” event. Cork & Canvas is a fun, casual evening of delicious appetizers, drinks and live entertainment with a great selection of silent and live auction packages, including one-of-a-kind artwork from Positive Tomorrows students. All proceeds benefit Positive Tomorrows’ work to help children and families experiencing homelessness. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit PositiveTomorrows.org or call 405-556-5082.

