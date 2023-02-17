Sponsored Content – NBC Oklahoma and Peppers Ranch – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Malia Smith-Threatt, Dir. of Development of Peppers Ranch, and Glenn Floresca, President of NBC Oklahoma.

Peppers Ranch is a Foster Care Community in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The ranch sits on 240 acres of land, serving 15 foster families and 86 children. A uniqueness of Peppers Ranch is that they strive to keep siblings together instead of having them split into different foster homes. Their main goal is to break the cycle of abuse and neglect.

Join Peppers Ranch for their fundraising gala, “Raising the Ranch”, on March 31st 2023. The gala will be held at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. To register or for more information please visit their website at PeppersRanch.com.

