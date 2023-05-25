Sponsored Content – PPL Motor Homes – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

Looking for a perfect family getaway? Look no further! PPL Motor Homes is now in Oklahoma, bringing you great RV deals!

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Cody Turner, the general manger of PPL Motor Homes. PPL Motor Homes is the largest RV consignment dealership in America. After 50 years of service, Oklahoma has now been added to their list of locations.

PPL Motor Homes offers a large inventory of 65 RV’s and counting! The RV’s include a host of amenities such as flat screen TV’s, a washer and dryer, massage chairs, and enough room for the entire family. You won’t be missing the comfort of your own home. PPL offers a consignment program for current RV owners, giving them a fair deal on selling or trading their vehicles.

Don’t miss the grand opening event on Friday, May 26th in El Reno, just off I-40! The first 50 guests will receive doorbuster prizes and PPL swag, with food provided by Big Daddy’s Burger Shack. See you there!

PPLMOTORHOMES.com 3300 North Banner Road El Reno, Oklahoma 73036 405-276-3750