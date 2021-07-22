Today in Oklahoma: Stryker

Stryker – SPONSORED CONTENT –Stryker

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Dr. Gerardo Myrin, an orthopedic surgeon with Integris Orthopedics, who is also working in conjunction with the company named Stryker right here in Oklahoma. Stryker develops and designs medical devices. One of those devices is Mako SmartRobotics.

Mako SmartRobotics is an innovative solution for many suffering from painful arthritis of the knee or hip. Stryker has a big event today and tomorrow, July 22nd – July 23rd at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. There will be fun activities for the whole family and an interactive booth on joint replacement. You can also speak to an orthopedic surgeon at the event to learn more about Mako SmartRobotics.

In addition, there will be a seminar on Monday, August 9th at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. For more information on this event, go to the Mako SmartRobotics Website.

