Today in Oklahoma: Tekton Research (Sponsored Content)

Today in Oklahoma

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEKTON RESEARCH – SPONSORED CONTENT – Tekton Research – Today in Oklahoma

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, we are at Primary Health Partners who teamed up Tekton Research to conduct some very interesting clinical studies. The Oklahoma Medical Director for Tekton Research, Dr. Kyle Ricker, met with Jack to explain more about the clinical studies being conducted by Tekton Research.

For more information, eligible participants can contact Tekton Research at 405-716-5863.

For more information online, go to https://tektonresearch.com.

This content is sponsored by Tekton Research.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KFOR App!

Image of the KFOR app

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter