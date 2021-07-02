Today in Oklahoma: Tekton Research (Sponsored Content)

TEKTON RESEARCH – SPONSORED CONTENT – Tekton Research – Today in Oklahoma

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, we are at Primary Health Partners who teamed up Tekton Research to conduct some very interesting clinical studies. The Oklahoma Medical Director for Tekton Research, Dr. Kyle Ricker, met with Jack to explain more about the clinical studies being conducted by Tekton Research.

For more information, eligible participants can contact Tekton Research at 405-716-5863.

For more information online, go to https://tektonresearch.com.

This content is sponsored by Tekton Research.