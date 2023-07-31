Sponsored Content – Louie’s Grill & Bar – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

Discover Louie’s Grill and Bar, the beloved neighborhood spot for 20 years! Meet Ricardo, the backbone of their campus corner kitchen, ensuring every game day is a culinary success. With his dedication, they serve up to 500 burgers, pizzas, and more! Ricardo’s commitment makes Louie’s a vibrant destination.

Another essential member is Brant, devoted to Louie’s for 19+ years, contributing to the brand’s growth and culture. His Yukon store, a local gem for 14 years, thrives due to his exceptional team and community involvement. Everyone feels like family at Brant’s store, making it a cherished spot in town.

Join Louie’s Grill and Bar to savor the welcoming ambiance and exceptional service provided by their long-standing employees. Experience the legacy of delicious food and strong community connections at Louie’s – a testament to their enduring success!

