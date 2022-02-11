West Ylla Gosney – Sponsored Content – West Ylla Gosney

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with attorney, Will Gosney with West, Ylla & Gosney Attorneys At Law, located at 8 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139.

West, Ylla & Gosney are Personal Injury Attorneys who have the experience to help clients walk through the legal process for peace of mind. If you have had a car wreck, slipped and fell, or any personal injury call or text them at 405-800-8080 or click the link below for their website.

WEST- YLLA – GOSNEY ATTORNEYS AT LAW | (wyglawfirm.com)

This content is sponsored by West Ylla Gosney.