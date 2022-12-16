Lauren Daniels sits down with Michael Carr during the Friday morning Rise and Shine Segment. Carr&Carr Attorneys at Law are partnering with Calm Waters Center for Children and Families to help get toy donations.

Calm Waters is an amazing organization that helps assist children and families in their grief journey caused by death, divorce, or other significant loss. Calm Waters is a nonprofit organization that provides FREE support groups at their center and in schools, private pay counseling and consultations, parenting seminars and workplace crisis services and workplace trainings.

All of the toy donations will go specifically to children who have lost a parent recently and are having a tough time getting through the holidays. Help bring a smile to their faces by donating TODAY!

Drop off your toys at:

Carr&Carr Attorneys at Law- 1350 SW 89TH ST OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Calm Waters- 501 NORTH WALKER OKLAHOMA CITY, OK