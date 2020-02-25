1 Kansas Cruises Past Cowboys in Lawrence

Top-ranked Kansas built a 10-point halftime lead, then put the game out of reach early in the second half, on their way to an 83-58 win over Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks were led by Udoka Azubuike’s 19 points and 16 rebounds, and shot 53 percent from the field in the second half and made 10 three-pointers for the game.

OSU trailed by 10 at halftime, but got overwhelmed in the second half by KU, who outrebounded the Cowboys 38-32, and outshot them for the game, 44 percent to 38 percent.

The Cowboys were led by Cameron McGriff, who had 16 points.

Lindy Waters and Isaac Likekele both added 11 points.

OSU shot just 3-for-12 from three-point range.

The Cowboys fell to 14-14 overall, 4-11 in the Big 12.

OSU is back home Saturday to host Iowa State at 3:00 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)