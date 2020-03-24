2020 Summer Olympics Postponed; Local Athletes Deal with the Delay

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 25: Gold medal winners Olympic Athletes from Russia look on as the Olympic flag is raised during the medal ceremony after the Men’s Gold Medal Game against Germany on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 25, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday officially postponed the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

The IOC did not set a date to reschedule the Games, but did say they need to start no later than summer 2021.

The decision affects thousands of Olympic hopefuls, including many with connections to Oklahoma.

Several former and current OU men’s gymnasts, like former NCAA champion Yul Moldauer now have to regroup as they deal with a new timeline for the Summer Games.

Former OU pitcher Keilani Ricketts had already made the U.S. Olympic softball team as an alternate.

Former OSU track star Sinclaire Johnson was a strong contender to make the U.S. Olympic track team after winning the women’s 1500 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships last June.

Former OSU golfer Rickie Fowler was a strong contender to make the men’s golf team.

USA gymnast ⁦@Yul_Shin0122⁩ discusses the 2020 Olympics today at Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy pic.twitter.com/om2O1TaEno — Bart Conner (@bartconner) March 24, 2020