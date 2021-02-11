2021 OU and OSU Football Schedules Released

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State released their complete 2021 football schedules on Thursday, with Bedlam set for November 27 in Stillwater.

The Big 12 Championship Game is set for December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kickoff times will be determined later, and the situation with COVID-19 could eventually result in changes to both schedules.

Here is OU’s full schedule:

Sept. 4 • at Tulane

OU won only meeting (56-14) in 2017 in Norman

Sept. 11 • vs. Western Carolina

First meeting

Sept. 18 • vs. Nebraska

Sooners lead series 45-38-3; OU leads nation with 50 conference titles, NU ranks second with 46

Sept. 25 • vs. West Virginia

OU leads 10-2 and is 8-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12

Oct. 2 • at Kansas State

OU leads 76-21-4 and is 1 of just 2 Big 12 programs with winning record vs. KSU since league was formed

Oct. 9 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Texas leads 62-49-5; Sooners have won 9 of last 12 and 15 of last 22

Oct. 16 • vs. TCU

OU leads 16-5 and has won 7 straight

Oct. 23 • at Kansas

Sooners lead 78-27-6 and have won 16 in a row (all by at least 14 points)

Oct. 30 • vs. Texas Tech

OU leads 22-6 overall and has won 9 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 11 meetings

Nov. 6 • Bye

Nov. 13 • at Baylor

Sooners lead 28-3 and have won last 7 matchups

Nov. 20 • vs. Iowa State

OU leads 77-7-2 and is 39-4-1 in Norman

Nov. 27 • at Oklahoma State

Sooners lead 90-18-7 (41-7-5 in Stillwater) and have won 16 of last 18

OSU’s full schedule looks this way:

Sept. 4Missouri State
Sept. 11Tulsa
Sept. 18at Boise State
Sept. 25Kansas State
Oct. 2Baylor
Oct. 9(open)
Oct. 16at Texas
Oct. 23at Iowa State
Oct. 30Kansas (Homecoming)
Nov. 6at West Virginia
Nov. 13TCU
Nov. 20at Texas Tech
Nov. 27Oklahoma

