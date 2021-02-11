2021 OU and OSU Football Schedules Released

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State released their complete 2021 football schedules on Thursday, with Bedlam set for November 27 in Stillwater.
The Big 12 Championship Game is set for December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Kickoff times will be determined later, and the situation with COVID-19 could eventually result in changes to both schedules.
Here is OU’s full schedule:
Sept. 4 • at Tulane
OU won only meeting (56-14) in 2017 in Norman
Sept. 11 • vs. Western Carolina
First meeting
Sept. 18 • vs. Nebraska
Sooners lead series 45-38-3; OU leads nation with 50 conference titles, NU ranks second with 46
Sept. 25 • vs. West Virginia
OU leads 10-2 and is 8-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12
Oct. 2 • at Kansas State
OU leads 76-21-4 and is 1 of just 2 Big 12 programs with winning record vs. KSU since league was formed
Oct. 9 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Texas leads 62-49-5; Sooners have won 9 of last 12 and 15 of last 22
Oct. 16 • vs. TCU
OU leads 16-5 and has won 7 straight
Oct. 23 • at Kansas
Sooners lead 78-27-6 and have won 16 in a row (all by at least 14 points)
Oct. 30 • vs. Texas Tech
OU leads 22-6 overall and has won 9 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 11 meetings
Nov. 6 • Bye
Nov. 13 • at Baylor
Sooners lead 28-3 and have won last 7 matchups
Nov. 20 • vs. Iowa State
OU leads 77-7-2 and is 39-4-1 in Norman
Nov. 27 • at Oklahoma State
Sooners lead 90-18-7 (41-7-5 in Stillwater) and have won 16 of last 18
OSU’s full schedule looks this way:
|Sept. 4
|Missouri State
|Sept. 11
|Tulsa
|Sept. 18
|at Boise State
|Sept. 25
|Kansas State
|Oct. 2
|Baylor
|Oct. 9
|(open)
|Oct. 16
|at Texas
|Oct. 23
|at Iowa State
|Oct. 30
|Kansas (Homecoming)
|Nov. 6
|at West Virginia
|Nov. 13
|TCU
|Nov. 20
|at Texas Tech
|Nov. 27
|Oklahoma