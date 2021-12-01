2022 Football Schedules Released for OU & OSU

The Big 12 Conference released its full conference schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, making the full schedules for both OU and OSU complete.
Bedlam is scheduled for November 19 in Norman.
The Big 12 Championship Game is set for December 3 in Arlington, Texas.
Here are the full schedules for both:
Oklahoma
Sept. 3 • vs. UTEP
OU has won all four meetings (last in 2017) and has allowed 28 total points
Sept. 10 • vs. Kent State
First meeting
Sept. 17 • at Nebraska
Sooners lead series 46-38-3; OU leads nation with 50 conference titles, NU ranks second with 46
Sept. 24 • vs. Kansas State
OU leads 77-21-4 and is 1 of just 2 Big 12 programs with winning record vs. KSU since league was formed
Oct. 1 • at TCU
OU leads 17-5 and has won 8 straight
Oct. 8 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Texas leads 62-50-5; Sooners have won 10 of last 13 and 16 of last 23
Oct. 15 • Kansas
Sooners lead 79-27-6 and have won 17 in a row (all by at least 12 points)
Oct. 22 • Bye
Oct. 27 (Thursday) • at Iowa State
OU leads 78-7-2 and is 37-3-1 in Ames
Nov. 5 • Baylor
Sooners lead 28-4 and have won 7 of last 8 matchups
Nov. 12 • at West Virginia
OU leads 11-2 and is 9-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12
Nov. 19 • Oklahoma State
Sooners lead 90-19-7 (43-9-2 in Norman) and have won 16 of last 19
Nov. 26 • at Texas Tech
OU leads 23-6 overall and has won 10 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 12 meetings
Oklahoma State
Sept. 3 Central Michigan
Sept. 10 Arizona State
Sept. 17 Arkansas Pine Bluff
Sept. 24 -Open-
Oct. 1 at Baylor
Oct. 8 Texas Tech
Oct. 15 at TCU
Oct. 22 Texas (Homecoming)
Oct. 29 at Kansas State
Nov. 5 at Kansas
Nov. 12 Iowa State
Nov. 19 at Oklahoma
Nov. 26 West Virginia