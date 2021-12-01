2022 Football Schedules Released for OU & OSU

The Big 12 Conference released its full conference schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, making the full schedules for both OU and OSU complete.

Bedlam is scheduled for November 19 in Norman.

The Big 12 Championship Game is set for December 3 in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the full schedules for both:

Oklahoma

Sept. 3 • vs. UTEP

OU has won all four meetings (last in 2017) and has allowed 28 total points



Sept. 10 • vs. Kent State

First meeting



Sept. 17 • at Nebraska

Sooners lead series 46-38-3; OU leads nation with 50 conference titles, NU ranks second with 46



Sept. 24 • vs. Kansas State

OU leads 77-21-4 and is 1 of just 2 Big 12 programs with winning record vs. KSU since league was formed



Oct. 1 • at TCU

OU leads 17-5 and has won 8 straight



Oct. 8 • vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Texas leads 62-50-5; Sooners have won 10 of last 13 and 16 of last 23



Oct. 15 • Kansas

Sooners lead 79-27-6 and have won 17 in a row (all by at least 12 points)



Oct. 22 • Bye



Oct. 27 (Thursday) • at Iowa State

OU leads 78-7-2 and is 37-3-1 in Ames



Nov. 5 • Baylor

Sooners lead 28-4 and have won 7 of last 8 matchups



Nov. 12 • at West Virginia

OU leads 11-2 and is 9-0 since Mountaineers joined Big 12



Nov. 19 • Oklahoma State

Sooners lead 90-19-7 (43-9-2 in Norman) and have won 16 of last 19



Nov. 26 • at Texas Tech

OU leads 23-6 overall and has won 10 straight; has scored at least 38 points each of last 12 meetings

Oklahoma State

Sept. 3 Central Michigan

Sept. 10 Arizona State

Sept. 17 Arkansas Pine Bluff

Sept. 24 -Open-

Oct. 1 at Baylor

Oct. 8 Texas Tech

Oct. 15 at TCU

Oct. 22 Texas (Homecoming)

Oct. 29 at Kansas State

Nov. 5 at Kansas

Nov. 12 Iowa State

Nov. 19 at Oklahoma

Nov. 26 West Virginia