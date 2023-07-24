OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023 inductees.

This year 12 individuals will be inducted, as well as the 1945 State Champion Putnam City baseball team and the undefeated 1971-72 State Champion Putnam City basketball team.

From Putnam City High, Xavier Henry, Darrel Johnson, Bryan McCann, and Courtney (Berry) Pennington will be inducted.

Putnam City West will have Jerry Arnold, Ted Lebetter, Erin (Newkirk) Workman, and Brad Norman inducted.

From Putnam City North, Bary Holleyman, Marla Looper, Coach Tom Pecore, and Guard Young will be inducted.

All individuals and teams will be honored Thursday August 17, 2023 at Victory Church in Warr Acres.