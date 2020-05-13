2030 PGA Championship Coming to Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s will add to their already rich golf history in 2030. The PGA announced on Tuesday that the 2030 PGA Championship is coming to Southern Hills in Tulsa.

The Perry Maxwell course has undergone a redesign which wrapped up about a year ago.

This will be a record fifth PGA Championship for Southern Hills. It’ll be the eighth major overall held at the course.

Previous majors held there include the 1958 U.S. Open won by Tommy Belt, the 1970 PGA Championship which Dave Stockton won, the 1977 U.S. Open that Hubert Green won, the 1982 PGA Championship won by Raymond Floyd, the 1994 PGA Championship which Nick Price won, the 2001 U.S. Open won by Retief Goosen, and Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship win in 2007.

Southern Hills is also slated to host the Senior PGA Championship May 25-30 in 2021.