Third-ranked Kansas never trailed and shot 62 percent from the field in a 90-to-66 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

It was OSU’s worst home loss to Kansas since a 33-point defeat in 1966 and tied the second worst home loss to the Jayhawks in series history.

Kansas used a 14-4 run in the first half to expand their lead and led 48-33 at halftime.

OSU never got closer than that in the second half and trailed by as many as 28 points.

Hunter Dickinson had 21 points to lead all five Jayhawk starters in double figure scoring.

Bryce Thompson led OSU with 20 points and reached 1,000 points for his career.

Brandon Garrison and Jarius Hicklen both had 10 points for the Cowboys, who shot just 40 percent from the field.

The Cowboys fall to 8-9 overall, 0-4 in Big 12 play.

OSU next visits Kansas State Saturday at 6:00 pm.