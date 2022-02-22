Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team scored their fewest points in a game in 18 years and lost at 9th-ranked Texas Tech 66-42 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

OU did not have a single player score in double figures, and went on two extended droughts in the game.

Oklahoma went nearly nine minutes without a field goal spanning the two halves, then later in the second half, the Red Raiders went on a 19-0 run, with the Sooners not scoring for more than six minutes.

Oklahoma trailed just 29-22 at halftime, then Tech went on a 10-0 run to start the second half.

The Sooners never led in the game, and were led by Jalen Hill’s 8 points.

OU shot just 38 percent from the field and had 21 turnovers, with Tech scoring 26 points off the turnovers.

The Red Raiders outrebounded OU 31-17.

Tech was led by 16 points from Davion Warren, who was among several Red Raiders who made spectacular dunks in the second half to get the large crowd fired up.

Oklahoma has lost 11 of their last 13 games and fell to 14-14 on the season overall, 4-11 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners host Oklahoma State in the second round of Bedlam on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Lloyd Noble Center.