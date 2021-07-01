A Historic Day at OSU: Shrum, Weiberg Take Reins at University

It’s a historic day for Oklahoma State University. They officially introduced 19th president in school history Dr. Kayse Shrum.

Shrum is a pediatrician and the first female president at Oklahoma State.

As for Chad Weiberg, he takes over for Mike Holder, who guided OSU to numerous facilities and tons of success during his tenure as AD.

Weiberg, like Shrum, is an OSU alum. From a young age he aspired to be in college athletics administration while coming from a basketball family.

His brother Jared was one of the ten members of the OSU basketball team who died in a 2001 plane crash. Weiberg spent most of his introductory press conference thanking others for helping him achieve this honor. That included his late brother. Chad said he hopes he does him proud.

New #OKState AD Chad Weiberg spent the vast majority of his press conference thanking everyone who helped him get to this point. Including his late brother Jared, who shared his same love for OSU. pic.twitter.com/9esRVOT0mT — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 1, 2021

Weiberg has spent the last four years under Mike Holder as Deputy AD. In that position, Weiberg oversaw scheduling of football and a liaison for basketball.

Weiberg had previous stops at Kansas State and Texas Tech before returning to OSU.