Abraham Ancer Picks Up 1st PGA Tour Win

Former Sooner Abraham Ancer has been the bridesmaid, but never the bride on the PGA Tour. Numerous times he’s been in contention only to not breakthrough.

Sunday, he entered the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in a perfect spot. He was just four shots back. Which boded well for the eight year pro. No winner on tour this season had won wire to wire.

Ancer shot a two under, 68, which helped him keep in contention finishing at 16 under. Both Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau were in position to win, but hit balls into the water.

Ancer had a long birdie on 18 which would’ve given him the win, but he didn’t give the putt enough juice. That set up a playoff with clubhouse leader and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns.

Each went to 18 on the first sudden death playoff hole and all nailed par putts to force a second playoff hole. Matsuyama hit his drive into the rough and Burns and Ancer striped theirs on the fairway. Matsuyama would hit on the green, but Burns and Ancer each hit their shots about identical, about four feet from the hole. Matsuyama missed his birdie putt.

Ancer nailed his birdie. That left Burns to hit about the same shot as Ancer, but his lipped out and Abraham won his first ever PGA Tour event.

