Aden Kelley Takes Pride In Thomas, Shares Special Bond With Cashion

Thomas-Fay-Custer high school senior football player Aden Kelley takes great pride in where he comes from.

The Oklahoma State football signee says, he does his best to represent his hometown on and off the field.

Kelley represented the Terriors well when his random act of kindness with an opposing coach caught the attention of the public.

Cashion assistant football coach Cale Cochran lost his wife when she tragically passed away during childbirth over the summer.

After hearing about the story Kelley took the time to offer Cochran his condolences during Thomas’ regular season matchup against Cashion.

The two reunited after the Class A championship game, and had a warm embrace.

Check out our Nate Feken’s story above to hear about Kelley’s love for his hometown, and the special bond he now shares with Cochran and Cashion.