Alexx Waitman’s Sacrifices Help Her Chase Softball Dreams

Alexx Waitman will join the University of Oklahoma’s powerhouse softball program in the fall of 2021, but that wouldn’t have happened without plenty of sacrifices along the way.

OU head coach Patty Gasso suggested Waitman play travel ball in California to help improve her game, so that’s what Alexx did.

Each weekend in the fall Alexx and her father would fly to California to play with her travel team, and then fly back on Sunday to resume school at Crossings Christian High School.

Playing in California paid off.

Alex was already being recruited at 13 years old, and committed to be a Sooner when she was just 14.

Check out our Nate Feken’s story above to hear Alexx’s whole story.