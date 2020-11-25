All Three State Teams in First College Football Playoff Rankings

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

All three major college football teams in the state of Oklahoma are ranked in the first version this season of the College Football Playoff rankings.

It’s the first time OU, OSU, and Tulsa have all been ranked in the same CFP poll.

Oklahoma is ranked 11th, Oklahoma State 23rd and Tulsa 25th.

It’s the first time the Golden Hurricane have ever been ranked in the CFP rankings.

It’s the 36th time the Sooners have been ranked, just one behind the most, which is a three-way tie between Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State.

The top four teams in the final CFP rankings will qualify for the playoff semifinals.

Here are the complete rankings:

RANKSCHOOLPREVIOUSRECORD
1AlabamaNR7-0
2Notre DameNR8-0
3ClemsonNR7-1
4Ohio StateNR4-0
5Texas A&MNR5-1
6FloridaNR6-1
7CincinnatiNR8-0
8NorthwesternNR5-0
9GeorgiaNR5-2
10Miami (FL)NR7-1
11OklahomaNR6-2
12IndianaNR4-1
13Iowa StateNR6-2
14BYUNR9-0
15OregonNR3-0
16WisconsinNR2-1
17TexasNR5-2
18USCNR3-0
19North CarolinaNR6-2
20Coastal CarolinaNR8-0
21MarshallNR7-0
22AuburnNR5-2
23Oklahoma StateNR5-2
24IowaNR3-2
25TulsaNR5-1

Share this story

Oklahoma High School Scores

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter