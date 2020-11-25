All Three State Teams in First College Football Playoff Rankings

All three major college football teams in the state of Oklahoma are ranked in the first version this season of the College Football Playoff rankings.

It’s the first time OU, OSU, and Tulsa have all been ranked in the same CFP poll.

Oklahoma is ranked 11th, Oklahoma State 23rd and Tulsa 25th.

It’s the first time the Golden Hurricane have ever been ranked in the CFP rankings.

It’s the 36th time the Sooners have been ranked, just one behind the most, which is a three-way tie between Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State.

The top four teams in the final CFP rankings will qualify for the playoff semifinals.

Here are the complete rankings:

RANK SCHOOL PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama NR 7-0 2 Notre Dame NR 8-0 3 Clemson NR 7-1 4 Ohio State NR 4-0 5 Texas A&M NR 5-1 6 Florida NR 6-1 7 Cincinnati NR 8-0 8 Northwestern NR 5-0 9 Georgia NR 5-2 10 Miami (FL) NR 7-1 11 Oklahoma NR 6-2 12 Indiana NR 4-1 13 Iowa State NR 6-2 14 BYU NR 9-0 15 Oregon NR 3-0 16 Wisconsin NR 2-1 17 Texas NR 5-2 18 USC NR 3-0 19 North Carolina NR 6-2 20 Coastal Carolina NR 8-0 21 Marshall NR 7-0 22 Auburn NR 5-2 23 Oklahoma State NR 5-2 24 Iowa NR 3-2 25 Tulsa NR 5-1