All12 Courtside: Conference play winds down as teams push to make the big dance in March

Following Saturday’s showdown in Waco, one team finds itself in familiar territory while the other still has an opportunity to make program history. The Kansas Jayhawks are once again in position to win at least a share of the Big 12 title, and the Baylor Bears are looking for their first regular season crown. The teams have secured the top 2 spots in the league, and in addition to winning the Big 12, look to cement projected 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

This week on All12 Courtside, we’re joined by The Athletic’s CJ Moore, who will provide some perspective and analysis on the final weeks of the conference season.

All12 Courtside correspondents also report from around the league where the conference season has turned things upside down for some programs. In Morgantown, Bob Huggins says his team’s dynamic has changed, and the Mountaineers who were once in the conversation for a 2 seed in the NCAA tourney must now focus on a top-6 finish in league play.

It’s a different story for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are now fighting for a first-round bye in the Big 12 Tournament after starting conference play 0-8.

We also take stock of the bubble teams, as the Oklahoma Sooners got a desperately needed win, and Texas has somehow climbed back onto the periphery of the NCAA Tournament field with three consecutive wins.

Brian Brinkley reports that every game counts for the Oklahoma Sooners. They are fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Head Coach Lon Kruger doesn’t want to put any extra pressure on his team, and says if they’re good enough, they will make it. Two of the Sooners’ final three conference games are on the road.

In Stillwater, the Cowboys had a slow start to conference play. After losing its first eight games, Oklahoma State is now fighting for a possible first-round bye in the Big 12 Championship. OSU will need a little help for that to happen, but for a team once by itself in last place, it’s something to fight for.