There was good and bad news for Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team on Monday.

Guard Avery Anderson will be sidelined indefinitely after he has surgery on his wrist this week, according to head coach Mike Boynton.

Anderson posted on social media he can’t finish his senior year due to the injury, indicating he won’t be able to play the rest of the season.

The senior from Justin, Texas, first injured his wrist last month and reaggravated the injury against Oklahoma last Wednesday.

OSU’s Kalib Boone was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Boone averaged 21.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 76 percent from the field in wins over OU and TCU last week.

It’s his first Big 12 Player of the Week award of his career and second weekly award overall.