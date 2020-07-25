Andre Roberson Returns as Thunder Win First Scrimmage in Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed back Andre Roberson in a 98-84 win over the Boston Celtics in the first of three scrimmage games in the NBA “bubble” in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.

Roberson played in a game for the first time since a serious knee injury on January 27, 2018.

He came off the bench in the third quarter and had five points, two rebounds, and a steal and blocked shot.

The Thunder led by as many as 18 points in the game, and were led 17 points apiece from Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Adams had all 17 of his points in the first half and added 7 rebounds.

OKC shot 52 percent from the field and held Boston to just 44 percent.

The Thunder will face Philadelphia in their next scrimmage at 11:00 am Sunday.