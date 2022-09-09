NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the U.S. Open final by beating Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

The 19-year-old from Spain will try to join 1990 champion Pete Sampras, who was also 19, as the only teenagers to win the U.S. Open in the professional era that began in 1968.

The No. 3 seed will play No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway on Sunday in the final. The winner of that match will move up to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday.

___

11:15 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe has used his perfect play in tiebreakers at the U.S. Open to send the semifinals to a fifth set.

Tiafoe won a tiebreaker from Carlos Alcaraz for the second time in the match, winning it 7-5 to improve to 8-0 in tiebreakers in the tournament.

Pete Sampras has the record for most tiebreakers without a loss in the U.S. Open, going 7-0 in 2000.

Tiafoe also won a tiebreaker in the first set before Alcaraz won the second and third sets.

The winner will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Sunday.

___

10 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz rolled to a 6-1 win in the third set against Frances Tiafoe to move one set away from the U.S. Open final.

The No. 3 seed won 13 of the first 14 points en route to a 4-0 lead and wrapped up the set in just 33 minutes.

Alcaraz had a 25-9 advantage in total points won in the third.

The winner will play No. 5 Casper Ruud.

___

9:30 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has evened the second U.S. Open men’s semifinal against Frances Tiafoe.

After Tiafoe took the opening set in a tiebreaker, the No. 3 seed from Spain answered by taking the second 6-3.

Alcaraz earned the first service break of the match to open a 4-2 lead and went on to hand the 22nd-seeded Tiafoe his second lost set of the tournament.

___

8:40 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe has won the first set against Carlos Alcaraz by extending his perfect record in tiebreakers in this U.S. Open.

Tiafoe won it 8-6 when Alcaraz double-faulted on the 22nd-seeded American’s fifth set point. That made him 7-0 in tiebreakers in this tournament.

Alcaraz had dropped a pair of them in his five-set victory over Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

___

8:20 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz.

The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat behind one of the baselines. She and Tiafoe exchanged thumbs-up to each other and she shouted out his name.

Tiafoe is the first American man to make the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 and with a win would become the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.

___

7:35 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz have started the match that will determine the second U.S. Open men’s finalist.

Tiafoe is trying to become the first American man to play for the title in New York since Andy Roddick in 2006. He is in his first major semifinal.

So is Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed who got to the semifinals by edging Jannik Sinner in a match that ended at 2:50 a.m., the latest finish ever at the U.S. Open.

The winner will play No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Sunday.

___

6:15 p.m.

Casper Ruud moved into his second Grand Slam final of the year by beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

The No. 5 seed from Norway will play either No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 22 Frances Tiafoe on Sunday in the final.

Ruud also kept alive his hopes of moving to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday.

Ruud lost to Rafael Nadal at the French Open his first time playing for a major title.

___

5:35 p.m.

Karen Khachanov has forced a fourth set in his U.S. Open men’s semifinal match against Casper Ruud.

Khachanov broke Ruud’s serve in the final game to win the third set 7-5.

The fifth-seeded Ruud won the first two sets 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Khachanov, seeded 27th, won five-set matches in the previous two rounds to reach his first major semifinal.

___

5:20 p.m.

New partner, same destination for Caty McNally.

McNally earned a second straight trip to the women’s doubles final by teaming with fellow American Taylor Townsend for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 12th-seeded team of Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders.

McNally lost in the final last year with Coco Gauff, who recently reached No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings. But she and partner Jessica Pegula, who were the No. 2 seeds, were ousted in the first round.

The 20-year-old McNally went on to pair up in New York with Townsend, who returned to the tour this year after giving birth to a son in March 2021.

The duo lost the first set in 26 minutes and fell behind 2-0 in the second before mounting their rally.

McNally and Townsend will play the No. 3-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Sunday’s final.

___

4:50 p.m.

Casper Ruud is a set away from the U.S. Open final after easily winning the second set against Karen Khachanov.

The No. 5 seed from Norway won it 6-2 in 33 minutes. The first set went to a tiebreaker, which Ruud won 7-5 in 58 minutes.

He is trying to reach his second major final of the year, having lost to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

___

4:15 p.m.

Casper Ruud won a 55-shot rally to wrap up a tiebreaker and take the first set of his semifinal match against Karen Khachanov.

The lengthy exchange of shots ended when Ruud hit a backhand down the line that Khachanov hit into the net, giving the Norwegian the tiebreak 7-5.

The fifth-seeded Ruud is trying to reach his second major final of the year. The No. 27-seeded Khachanov never has.

___

3:15 p.m.

Casper Ruud is trying to reach his second Grand Slam final of the year in the opening men’s semifinal against Karen Khachanov.

The No. 5 seed from Norway lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final. He has a chance to reach No. 1 in the world rankings next week.

Khachanov, seeded 27th, earned his first berth in a major semifinal with consecutive five-set victories, including one over Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in his previous match.

The winner will face No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.

___

2:30 p.m.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury became the second team in the professional era to repeat as U.S. Open men’s doubles champions, beating Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The top-seeded team joined the Hall of Fame duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1995 and ’96 as the only teams to go back-to-back in New York since 1968.

Salisbury ensured he will remain the No. 1 player in the doubles rankings with his 17th straight U.S. Open win, combining men’s and mixed doubles.

Koolhof and Skupski, the No. 2 seeds, were playing at the U.S. Open for the first time as a team.

___

1:25 p.m.

The men’s singles semifinals highlight the day at the U.S. Open, where play on Arthur Ashe Stadium began with the men’s doubles final.

The top-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were seeking a second straight U.S. Open title in that match against the No. 2 seeds, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

That would be followed by the first semifinal between No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 27 Karen Kkachanov. Ruud was trying to reach his second major final, having lost to Rafael Nadal at this year’s French Open. The other three semifinalists have all reached that level for the first time.

The night match pits No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports