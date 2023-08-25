ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain rose to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings published Friday, with the United States falling off the top spot for the first time in more than six years.

Sweden, which lost to Spain in the semifinals, tops the rankings. FIFA said Spain, which jumped four spots, would have led but for ranking points lost in a group-stage 4-0 defeat by Japan.

The U.S. dropped to No. 3. The two-time defending World Cup champion lost in the round of 16 to Sweden.

European champion England, which lost to Spain in the final, stayed at No. 4. England won its semifinal against France which is No. 5.

Germany dropped to sixth from second after failing to advance from the group stage at the World Cup. Germany was the last European team to lead the rankings in 2017.

Olympic champion Canada also failed to reach the knockout rounds and dropped three places to No. 10.

World Cup co-host Australia fell one place to 11th because it lost the third-place game to Sweden.

Teams rising after impressing at the World Cup include Colombia (up three to No. 22), Nigeria (up eight to No. 32), South Africa (up nine to No. 45) and Morocco (up 14 to No. 58).



