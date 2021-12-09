Associated Press Releases All-Big 12 Football Team

image of OU and OSU logos

The Associated Press released its All-Big 12 football honors on Thursday, with nine OU players and eight OSU players honored on the two teams.

The Sooners had one first team pick in punter Michael Turk and eight second team selections.

The Cowboys had four each on the first team and second team.

Here is the complete list of the AP’s postseason honors:

2021 AP All-Big 12 Team

FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Brock PurdyIowa State
RB — Breece HallIowa State
RB — Bijan RobinsonTexas
T — Cooper BeebeKansas State
T — Connor GalvinBaylor
G — Josh SillsOklahoma State
G — Trevor DowningIowa State
C — Steve AvilaTCU
TE — u-Charlie KolarIowa State
WR — Xavier WorthyTexas
WR — Xavier HutchinsonIowa State
All-Purpose — Trestan EbnerBaylor
K — Jonathan GaribayTexas Tech
Defense
DT — Siaki IkaBaylor
LB — Terrel BernardBaylor
S — Jalen PitreBaylor
DE —Will McDonald IVIowa State
LB— Mike RoseIowa State
DE — Felix Anudike-UzomahKansas State
P — Michael TurkOklahoma
LB — Malcolm RodriguezOklahoma State
CB — Jarrick Bernard-ConverseOklahoma State
S — Kolby Harvell-PeelOklahoma State
CB — Tre’Vius Hodges-TomlinsonTCU
DT — Dante StillsWest Virginia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Caleb WilliamsOklahoma
RB — Abram SmithBaylor
RB — Deuce VaughnKansas State
T — Derek KerstetterTexas
T — Tyrese RobinsonOklahoma
G — Marquis HayesOklahoma
G — Chris MurrayOklahoma
C — Jacob GallBaylor
TE — Jeremiah HallOklahoma
WR — Tay MartinOklahoma State
WR — Tyquan ThorntonBaylor
All-Purpose — Malik KnowlesKansas State
K — Gabe BrkicOklahoma
Defense
DE — Brock MartinOklahoma State
DE — Collin OliverOklahoma State
DT — Eyioma UwazurikeIowa State
DT — Perrion WinfreyOklahoma
LB — Brian AsamoahOklahoma
LB — Nik BonittoOklahoma
LB — Colin SchoolerTexas Tech
CB — DaMarcus FieldsTexas Tech
CB — Christian HolmesOklahoma State
S — Kenny Logan, Jr.Kansas
S — Russ YeastKansas State
P — Austin McNamaraTexas Tech
Coach of the year — Dave ArandaBaylor
Offensive player of the year — Breece HallIowa State
Defensive player of the year — Jalen PitreBaylor
Newcomer of the year — Xavier WorthyTexas

