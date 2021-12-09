Associated Press Releases All-Big 12 Football Team

The Associated Press released its All-Big 12 football honors on Thursday, with nine OU players and eight OSU players honored on the two teams.

The Sooners had one first team pick in punter Michael Turk and eight second team selections.

The Cowboys had four each on the first team and second team.

Here is the complete list of the AP’s postseason honors:

2021 AP All-Big 12 Team

FIRST TEAM Offense QB — Brock Purdy Iowa State RB — Breece Hall Iowa State RB — Bijan Robinson Texas T — Cooper Beebe Kansas State T — Connor Galvin Baylor G — Josh Sills Oklahoma State G — Trevor Downing Iowa State C — Steve Avila TCU TE — u-Charlie Kolar Iowa State WR — Xavier Worthy Texas WR — Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State All-Purpose — Trestan Ebner Baylor K — Jonathan Garibay Texas Tech Defense DT — Siaki Ika Baylor LB — Terrel Bernard Baylor S — Jalen Pitre Baylor DE —Will McDonald IV Iowa State LB— Mike Rose Iowa State DE — Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State P — Michael Turk Oklahoma LB — Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State CB — Jarrick Bernard-Converse Oklahoma State S — Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State CB — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU DT — Dante Stills West Virginia SECOND TEAM Offense QB — Caleb Williams Oklahoma RB — Abram Smith Baylor RB — Deuce Vaughn Kansas State T — Derek Kerstetter Texas T — Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma G — Marquis Hayes Oklahoma G — Chris Murray Oklahoma C — Jacob Gall Baylor TE — Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma WR — Tay Martin Oklahoma State WR — Tyquan Thornton Baylor All-Purpose — Malik Knowles Kansas State K — Gabe Brkic Oklahoma Defense DE — Brock Martin Oklahoma State DE — Collin Oliver Oklahoma State DT — Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa State DT — Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma LB — Brian Asamoah Oklahoma LB — Nik Bonitto Oklahoma LB — Colin Schooler Texas Tech CB — DaMarcus Fields Texas Tech CB — Christian Holmes Oklahoma State S — Kenny Logan, Jr. Kansas S — Russ Yeast Kansas State P — Austin McNamara Texas Tech Coach of the year — Dave Aranda Baylor Offensive player of the year — Breece Hall Iowa State Defensive player of the year — Jalen Pitre Baylor Newcomer of the year — Xavier Worthy Texas