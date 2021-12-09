Associated Press Releases All-Big 12 Football Team

The Associated Press released its All-Big 12 football honors on Thursday, with nine OU players and eight OSU players honored on the two teams.
The Sooners had one first team pick in punter Michael Turk and eight second team selections.
The Cowboys had four each on the first team and second team.
Here is the complete list of the AP’s postseason honors:
2021 AP All-Big 12 Team
|FIRST TEAM
|Offense
|QB — Brock Purdy
|Iowa State
|RB — Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|RB — Bijan Robinson
|Texas
|T — Cooper Beebe
|Kansas State
|T — Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|G — Josh Sills
|Oklahoma State
|G — Trevor Downing
|Iowa State
|C — Steve Avila
|TCU
|TE — u-Charlie Kolar
|Iowa State
|WR — Xavier Worthy
|Texas
|WR — Xavier Hutchinson
|Iowa State
|All-Purpose — Trestan Ebner
|Baylor
|K — Jonathan Garibay
|Texas Tech
|Defense
|DT — Siaki Ika
|Baylor
|LB — Terrel Bernard
|Baylor
|S — Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|DE —Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|LB— Mike Rose
|Iowa State
|DE — Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Kansas State
|P — Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|LB — Malcolm Rodriguez
|Oklahoma State
|CB — Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|Oklahoma State
|S — Kolby Harvell-Peel
|Oklahoma State
|CB — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|DT — Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|SECOND TEAM
|Offense
|QB — Caleb Williams
|Oklahoma
|RB — Abram Smith
|Baylor
|RB — Deuce Vaughn
|Kansas State
|T — Derek Kerstetter
|Texas
|T — Tyrese Robinson
|Oklahoma
|G — Marquis Hayes
|Oklahoma
|G — Chris Murray
|Oklahoma
|C — Jacob Gall
|Baylor
|TE — Jeremiah Hall
|Oklahoma
|WR — Tay Martin
|Oklahoma State
|WR — Tyquan Thornton
|Baylor
|All-Purpose — Malik Knowles
|Kansas State
|K — Gabe Brkic
|Oklahoma
|Defense
|DE — Brock Martin
|Oklahoma State
|DE — Collin Oliver
|Oklahoma State
|DT — Eyioma Uwazurike
|Iowa State
|DT — Perrion Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|LB — Brian Asamoah
|Oklahoma
|LB — Nik Bonitto
|Oklahoma
|LB — Colin Schooler
|Texas Tech
|CB — DaMarcus Fields
|Texas Tech
|CB — Christian Holmes
|Oklahoma State
|S — Kenny Logan, Jr.
|Kansas
|S — Russ Yeast
|Kansas State
|P — Austin McNamara
|Texas Tech
|Coach of the year — Dave Aranda
|Baylor
|Offensive player of the year — Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|Defensive player of the year — Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|Newcomer of the year — Xavier Worthy
|Texas