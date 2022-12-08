LOS ANGELES (KFOR) — Baker Mayfield, claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday, led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback 17-16 win on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rams QB John Wolford started the game, but after just one series Los Angeles turned to Mayfield for the rest of the game. A move that worked out for the struggling Rams, who had lost six games in a row.

Mayfield completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and a TD. His lone touchdown was a game-winning 23-yard pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left on the clock.

The Rams (4-9) now head to Green Bay to play the Packers (5-8) on Monday Night Football. Giving Mayfield more than just two days to study the playbook this time out.