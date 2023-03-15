TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KFOR) – It seems former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ successor to the legendary Tom Brady.

Last month, Brady announced he would be retiring from football “for good.”

The announcement came one year after Brady’s brief retirement in 2022 before he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season six weeks later.

Now, the NFL says Mayfield has signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers.

The deal is worth up to $8.5 million, according to NFL Draft insiders.

Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers last July, before being released in December and picked up by the Rams a few days later.