Baylor Sweeps Sooners, OU Men’s Basketball Loses Fourth Straight

The University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game after Baylor completed a season sweep of the Sooners with a 64-51 win.

Baylor scored 35 points off of OU’s 25 turnovers, a season high.

The Sooners 25 turnovers was the most by any Big 12 team this season.

Porter Moser’s team was able to pull within three points of Baylor with just over seven minutes to go, but the Bears outscored OU 20-9 to close out the game.

Baylor opened the half on a 15-4 run to build up a double digit lead.

The Sooners held the lead for about four minutes in the first half.

OU started the game with eight turnovers before scoring their first points.

Umoja Gibson led the way for OU with 13 points, Elijah Harkless had 12 points and Tanner Groves put up 11 points.

OU now travels to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, January 26, at 7 p.m. CT.