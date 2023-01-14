Baylor scored the first 13 points of the game, led by as many as 28 points and beat Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team 74-58 on Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Cowboys shot just 38 percent from the field and were 7-for-33 from three-point range.

After the initial surge by Baylor, OSU went on a 15-4 run to trim the deficit to two, but Baylor responded with a 9-2 run to open the lead back to 11 and the Cowboys never got closer than nine after that.

Caleb Asberry led the Cowboys with 14 points and made four three-pointers, while Avery Anderson added 11 points.

With 11 minutes left in the second half, the power went out at the Ferrell Center, causing a delay of about 15 minutes.

OSU falls to 9-8 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12.

The Cowboys host Oklahoma in the first round of Bedlam Wednesday night at 8:00 pm.