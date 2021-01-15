Bedlam basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – While many football games were postponed due to coronavirus protocols this past season, it seems the virus is also taking a toll on upcoming basketball games.

Officials with Oklahoma State University have postponed this weekend’s Bedlam game against OU due to COVID-19 issues within the OSU program.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 16 with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State issued a statement Friday afternoon:

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Due to the pause, OSU’s home game against Oklahoma on Jan. 16 has been postponed.

“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration,” said Cowboy head coach Mike Boynton. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”