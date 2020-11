Bedlam football has a lot on the line again when Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State this Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Big 12 championship implications are on the line, and this game promises to be competitive once again.

Six of the last ten meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer, but OU has won five in a row overall.

For the in-state players, this game has been part of their lives all along.

For the out-of-state players, they have learned very quickly what Bedlam is all about.