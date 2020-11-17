Bedlam Next For Banged Up Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s football team faces likely their biggest test so far this season when they visit Bedlam rival Oklahoma this Saturday at 6:30 pm.

The Cowboys had last weekend off, but still have some players battling injuries, especially some key players on offense, as they get ready to face OU.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace missed the Kansas State game with an injury, and running back Chuba Hubbard left the game with an apparent ankle injury.

OSU has lost five in a row to the Sooners, and 15 of the last 17 Bedlam meetings.