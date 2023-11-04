In the final Bedlam conference football game, Oklahoma State leads Oklahoma 17-14 at halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday.

Oklahoma State got the ball first and marched 73 yards in eight plays for a touchdown.

Alan Bowman passed to Brennan Presley for a gain of 26 to the OU 20, then on the next play, Ollie Gordon scored on a touchdown run to put OSU up 7-0 with 11:39 to play in the first quarter.

It took OU just three plays to answer with Gavin Sawchuk hitting a seam and running untouched for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 10:51 left in the first quarter.

OSU moved the ball into OU territory on the ensuing possession, but had to punt.

Cowboy punter Hudson Kaak’s punt was downed at the one-yard line by Jaden Nixon.

Oklahoma got out of the shadow of their own goal line, as Dillon Gabriel passed to Nic Anderson for a gain of 49 to the OSU 34-yard line.

On the next play, a direct snap to Jovantae Barnes was fumbled and Xavier Benson recovered for the Cowboys at their own 43-yard line.

OSU went 57 yards in 10 plays from there to regain the lead.

On the first play of the second quarter, Alan Bowman kept for a 13-yard touchdown to put OSU back on top 14-7.

Oklahoma was forced to punt on their next possession, and OSU responded with another scoring drive.

Bowman completed a pass to Leon Johnson for 20, and to Gordon for 18.

The Cowboys had to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Alex Hale to make it 17-7 OSU with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma answered with a touchdown drive, going 75 yards in nine plays.

Gabriel passed to Drake Stoops for 29 yards, then to Stoops again for a 6-yard touchdown to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-14 with 7:07 left in the first half.

OSU’s ensuing possession went three-and-out and they were forced to punt.

Oklahoma got into Cowboy territory, but Zach Schmit missed a 51-yard field goal wide right with 3:40 to play in the second quarter.

OSU once again was forced to punt after three downs, gaining just five yards.

Oklahoma gained just three yards on the ensuing possession, as Gabriel threw incompletions on two deep passes, the second one a drop by Nic Anderson.

OSU gained one first down on the next possession, then Bowman passed incomplete on a hail mary attempt to end the first half.

This is the 20th meeting with both teams ranked, with OU leading those games 17-2.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 91-19-7 and has won seven of the last eight meetings.