Big 12 Announces All Competition for Rest of Academic Year is Cancelled

The Big 12 Conference announced Friday evening the cancellation of all conference and non-conference competion for the rest of the academic year and those sports that extend beyond the academic year.

The full statement reads this way:

Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.