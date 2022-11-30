IRVING, Texas (KFOR) — The Big 12 announced its football season awards on Wednesday. Both the Sooners and Cowboys were well represented, despite their struggles this season.

OU’s Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and OSU’s Kendal Daniels was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Daniels had 69 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Among freshman defenders in the conference, Daniels leads the group in interceptions, tackles, solo tackles, passes defended and tackles for loss. Daniels makes it two years in a row OSU has claimed the Defensive Freshman of the Year Award following Collin Oliver last year.

Gabriel posted 2,925 passing yards with 24 passing touchdowns, while rushing for 300 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in passing yards per game (265.9) and ranks second in the league in total offense (293.2 ypg), pass efficiency rating (154.2), yards per completion (13.5), yards per pass attempt (8.5) and passing touchdowns (24). Gabriel, however, was not selected to one of the All-Big 12 teams.

OU and OSU had six total selections each to the All-Big 12 teams. The Cowboys had one All-Big 12 first-teamer and five All-Big 12 second-teamers, while the Sooners had three All-Big 12 first-teamers and three All-Big 12 second teamers. The school’s first-team representatives were WR Marvin Mims Jr., OL Anton Harrison, P Michael Turk, and DB Jason Taylor II. The second-team representatives included DL Brock Martin, DL Collin Oliver, LB Mason Cobb, DB Kendal Daniels, K Tanner Brown, RB Eric Gray, TE Brayden Willis, and DL Ethan Downs.



Mims Jr. had 52 catches for 1,006 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He ranks second in the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,006), receiving yards per game (83.8), yards per reception (19.4) and receiving touchdowns (6).



Turk led the Big 12 and ranks third nationally with his 46.7 punting average.



Harrison started all 12 games and has started all 24 of his games over the last two seasons. Harrison also announced Wednesday his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.



Gray totaled 1,366 rushing yards, averaging 113.8 rush yards per game. He led the Big 12 and ranks 13th nationally with 6.4 yards per carry. He also ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,366) and rushing yards per game (113.8).

Willis had 35 catches for 456 yards and 7 touchdowns. Willis also threw a TD pass against Nebraska.

Downs started led the Sooners with 12.5 tackles for loss and had 4.5 sacks. He also had 9 QB hurries, recovered a fumble, and had 3 pass breakups.

Taylor II totaled 87 tackles and recorded 6 interceptions. He is tied for first among FBS players and led the conference in interceptions. Taylor II was also OSU’s second leading tackler and is tops in the nation for tackles by a safety.

Martin earned All-Big 12 honors for the second-straight season. He totaled 37 tackles to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

Oliver also earned All-Big 12 honors for the second-straight season. He had 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and recorded a team-leading 12 quarterback hurries.

Cobb had 96 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss, leading OSU in both categories. He is tied for fifth in the conference in total tackles and is second in tackles for loss.

Brown converted 21-of-22 field goal attempts this season, leading the conference in successful field goals and made field goals per game.