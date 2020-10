The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times and telecast information on Monday for games to be played on Saturday, October 24.

Oklahoma will visit TCU for an 11:00 am kickoff on ABC.

The Sooners are 7-1 all-time against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oklahoma State will host Iowa State that day at 2:30 pm on Fox.

OSU had won five in a row over the Cyclones in Stillwater until losing 48-42 in 2018.