The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for games on November 12.

Oklahoma will visit West Virginia for an 11:00 am kickoff on FS1.

OU is 9-0 against the Mountaineers since they joined the Big 12.

Oklahoma State will host Iowa State at 2:30 pm on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The network will be determined after this Saturday’s games.

OSU has won eight of the last ten against the Cyclones.