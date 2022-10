The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for games on October 15.

Oklahoma will host Kansas at 11:00 am on either ABC or ESPN 2.

The Sooners have won 17 in a row over the Jayhawks and 8 straight in Norman.

Oklahoma State visits TCU for a 2:30 kickoff on either ABC or ESPN.

The Cowboys have lost three of their last five against the Horned Frogs and two in a row in Fort Worth.

The networks will be determined after this weekend’s games.