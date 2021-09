The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times and television information for games on October 2.

Oklahoma will visit Kansas State at 2:30 pm on Fox.

The Sooners have lost two in a row to the Wildcats, and had a 7-game winning streak in Manhattan ended in 2019.

Oklahoma State will host Baylor at 6:00 pm on ESPN 2.

The Cowboys won in Waco last year 42-3, but have lost five of the last seven to the Bears.