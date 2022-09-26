The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced kickoff times for football games on October 8.

Oklahoma and Texas will meet in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for an 11:00 am kickoff on ABC.

It’s the fifth straight regular season meeting between the Red River rivals that will be an 11:00 am kickoff, and the 11th time in the last 12 years.

Oklahoma State will play its home opener that day against Texas Tech.

That game will kickoff at 2:30 pm and be televised by either Fox or FS1.

The network will be determined after this weekend’s games.