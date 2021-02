On Thursday, both of Oklahoma’s Big 12 men’s basketball teams had changes made to their schedules.

The Sooners’ home game against Baylor February 10 has been postponed after the Bears had to pause team activities due to COVID-19.

The Big 12 will attempt to reschedule the game.

Oklahoma State’s home game against Texas Tech on February 23 has been moved up one day to February 22, with an 8:00 tipoff at Gallagher-Iba Arena.