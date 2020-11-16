Big 12 Championship tickets go on sale Friday

ARLINGTON, Texas (KFOR) – As several teams continue to fight for their chance to head to the Big 12 Championship, officials say tickets will go on sale to the big game later this week.

Tickets for the 2020 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

The game is set to be played on Saturday, Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Due to limited seating capacity, a limited number of tickets will be available to the public.

Tickets will only be sold on Seat Geek and will not be available at the stadium. Ticket prices range from $65 to $195.

Each participating university will be allotted approximately 4,500 tickets, which will become available upon qualification for the championship and distributed by the respective participants’ ticket office.

Also, 500 student tickets will be sold only through the participants’ ticket office.

